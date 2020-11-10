With KBUU all news all morning.
From FM 99.1 … KBUU News ... The Tuesday Headlines:
= PCH is back open after a small brush fire early this morning.
= It happened near a large homeless camp in Tuna Canyon… but there is no indication yet if that’s related.
= The city demands Caltrans and Southern California Edison take immediate action on power outages and blacked out signals.
= Big Rock cannot be made safe enough to meet government landslide safety standards.
= And high tech fire alarm sirens may be coming to a canyon near you.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
