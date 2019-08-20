= Southern California Edison creates an environmental mess in downtown Malibu.
= The utility put cement in the dirt upstream of the Legacy park wetlands.
= Despite the unfolding mess … Edison wins permission to keep its trucks there thru the end of the year.
= The sheriff’s campaign assistant is told by a judge: turn in your badge and gun.
= And California’s wildfire season this year …. quiet. Fires down 95 percent.
