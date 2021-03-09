KBUU RADIO NEWS TUE MARCH 9
The move to split Malibu out of the school district 20 miles away in Santa Monica moves before a county Board of Education committee next month. But already there is disagreement between the city and county officials ... over what is supposed to come out of the critical April 17th Zoom public hearing.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-residents-ask-to-zoom-into-county-meeting-to-demand-a-separate-malibu-school-district/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.