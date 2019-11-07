https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-363-thurs-nov-7/
This is KBUU News - Day 363 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = The shootings … the fire … the destruction … painful anniversaries coming up.
- = Today at 2:30 … the memorial garden opens for the 13 victims of the mass shooting in the Borderline.
- = A family closes its grocery store in eastern malibu after 27 years.
- = The Malibu High School reconstruction plans go before the school board tonight.
- = And the argument escalates over fracking type oil drilling … and possibly polluted water … just up the coast.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
A pair of minor earthquakes hit Ventura this morning … we felt them here at Trancas.
Magnitude 3.3 at two minutes before 5 … and magnitude 3.4 at 5:05.
There has been a whole series of microquakes … with the epicenters all about 2 miles west of Ventura City Hall.
——
L A County and Caltrans refused requests from the City of Malibu to handle dangerous blacked out traffic lights … when the power was turned off by Southern California Edison during Santa Anas last week. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/laso-refused-to-direct-traffic/
—-
The Woolsey Fire … a depopulated Malibu … and rising rents are conspiring against the only truly locally-owned grocery store in Malibu. Pacific Coast Greens will close after Sunday. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/pc-greens-is-latest-woolsey-fire-casualty/
——
The complete redesign and rebuild of Malibu High School and Malibu Middle School goes before the school board tonight. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/mhs-concept-goes-to-board-tonight/
——
In news from up the coast … the oil industry is striking back against Ventura County … which has just extended a ban on new oil well drilling … and a ban on using steam to push oil out from underneath the strawberry fields of the Oxnard Plain. Just 17 miles up the road from Malibu … Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/oil-steam-pumping-may-contaminate/
This story is based on reporting in the Ventura County Star: https://www.vcstar.com/story/news/2019/11/06/oil-drilling-ban-ventura-county-extended-board-supervisors/4144449002/
——
At least 42 people have been shot inside or just outside short-term rental properties across the United States over the past six months — and 17 have died, according to police and news reports. Malibu’s Michael Lustig is quoted asa national expert on this … by the San Francisco Chronicle. KBUU details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/air-bandb-reacts-to-17-killed/
SF Chronicle article: https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/article/Orinda-Airbnb-violence-fits-pattern-at-least-14815970.php#
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
——
It was one year ago tonight that 13 people were gunned down … murdered by a man with a Glock handgun with a large bullet magazines.
The shooter … described as a heavily-tattooed 28-year-old military veteran … killed himself that night.
His handgun had been legally purchased… but it s not clear if the extra bullet capacity magazine he used was legal under California gun laws.
The horror of that night was quickly overshadowed by the Woolsey Fire … which broke out the next afternoon and burned into Malibu 36 hours after the gunfire.
An 18-year-old student from Pepperdine … a Napa Valley resident … was killed.
16 Pepperdine kids were in the Borderline that night.
And the Borderline had started as a nightclub at Trancas Market … in the 80s.
This morning … private memorial services for the families of the 13 murdered people.
At 2:30 this afternoon … the public will be admitted for the first time to the memorial garden planted to honor the victims.
It will be in a park … near downtown Thousand Oaks.
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, )))) … highs (((( 66 )))) beaches … (((( 79 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 5 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( one minute before 5. )))).
After that … ((( late night clouds again )))) tonight … low (((( 61 )))) beaches … (((( 54 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( hot and dry desert winds … with dry mountain winds up to 25 miles an hour )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 65 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Waves today are (((( 1 to 2 )))) feet high ….
A new swell combo with small, steep angled S swell arrives.
Those are (((( lousy )))) surfing conditions …. by all appearances.
((((( Low tide is at 12:38.
High tide … 4 point 4 feet … at 6;19 tonight. ))))
——
——
