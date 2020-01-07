  • = The first house to be rebuilt after the fire ... nears completion.
  • = Malibu’s city council will decide whether to change the way you vote … today.
  • = Lily’s Restaurant will get to expand … but not as much as they asked.
  • = Air B and B cracks down on 28 chronic party houses in L-A.
  • = And gasoline powered lawn mowers may get banned in California.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
And support for the KBUU solar project comes from the Malibu Foundation. This keeps KBUU transmitting thru power outages 24/7 on clean ... solar power.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.