From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Friday Headlines:
= The 2020 West Coast Firestorms continue to burn … none yet in the local mountains.
= Malibu parents again being asked … are you going to send you kids to school?
= Pepperdine University closed its dorms after an early announcement … saying they would be open.
= Now the school is asking thousands of young people … please stop throwing big off-campus parties.
= The flags are up at Pepperdine … but the 9-11 memorial is off limits to the public this year.
——
LOCAL NEWS AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07.
10:07.
12:07.
On the radio .... F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
