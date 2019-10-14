= The 101 Freeway is closed in Encino - eastbound. Expect slopover traffic on PCH.
= Witnesses blame Southern California Edison for last week’s fire.
= Fire investigators concentrate on an SCE transmission line in Sylmar
= Three small brushfires ignited in the mountains above Malibu last Friday.
= A state law inspired by Mitrice Richardson is vetoed by the governor.
= And there’s been yet another raid . at yet another Malibu rehab center.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... and the California Report …. on Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
