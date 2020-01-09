- = The City proposes to crack down on overnight parking on PCH.
- = But the Coastal Commission is demanding more fine print that can fit on a street sign.
- = NASA is accused of failing to clean up the site of a nuclear meltdown near Malibu 60 years ago.
- = Plans for a skateboard park at Bluffs Park advance.
- = And don’t believe the TV weatherkids… it is not going to rain in Malibu today.
10:45AM THURSDAY UPDATE - Sheriff's deputies in Jackson, Tennessee have arrested a suspect in connection with the threat of violence to Calabasas High School made on the Internet last night. Detectives at the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station alerted the community early this morning to the anonymous threat, and tracked down the suspect this morning. The youth is in custody in Madison County, Tennessee.
