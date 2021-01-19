= Mass vaccination centers set up 30 miles from Malibu … but not enough vaccine.
= The LA County sheriff is promising safety and protection during the inauguration.
= 51 mile an hour winds are sailing right over Malibu … but when the clouds burn off … 65 mile an hour gusts predicted.
= A world famous surfboard shaper dies.
= And the new school board member representing Malibu actually was the top vote getter here last November.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
Daily on the radio ... FM 99.1 ... and streaming on your Alexa: "Play KBUU-LP." Also streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
