= 75 degrees at sunrise .... 81 for a high today on the beach .... 88 in the hills.
= Malibu has vaccine ... 300 doses ... going to seniors first.
= 200 doses appointments at Pepperdine were snapped up fast.
= The school district assures confused parents over sending kids back to school.
= Recall notices have been served on four Santa Monica school board members.
= Craig Foister is not one of them ... and the ugly Malibu divorce is not even mentioned.
= And Patt Healy doesn't like the way Norm Haynie's hotel would replace a dilapidated gas station.
