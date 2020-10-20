KBUU HAS ALL NEWS ALL MORNING.
AT LEAST UNTIL 9:30 … THEN SMART ROCK.
= Complaints about alleged cellphone tower radiation … dismissed by the Malibu Planning Commission.
= Verizon gets permission to improve wireless service on Point Dume. But not Cross Creek.
= New coronavirus cases drop to record lows on the westside.
= As Malibu talks about reopening schools … the LAUSD superintendent is getting impatient.
= And the number of people getting turned down for fire insurance is tripling.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Fresh news daily …
You’re on your own for coffee.
FM 99.1 in western Malibu.
Streaming anywhere in thew world at radiomalibu.net (click below)/
SOON !!! An even better signal to eastern Malibu!
