The longstanding effort by the owners of the Malibu Beach Inn … to move their parking lot across PCH to make way for a swimming pool …. got shot down at Malibu City Hall last night. The city council rejected the idea of allowing a business to have parking valets crossing back and forth across the highway … to shuttle cars from the front driveway to the parkign lot down the road …

DETAILS: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-beach-inn-loses-effort-to-moving-parking-to-other-side-of-pch/

