From FM 99.1 KBUU ... the Thursday Malibu news headlines ....
= A 33 year woman from LA charged with murder … for a body found on Corral Beach.
= July 29th is the date … when the Planning Commission will deal with B and Bs.
= Another local business goes broke … Vitamin Barn.
= The school board votes tonight … will consider eliminating san entire department with 34 full time jobs.
= Another NTSB report on the Kobe Bryant chopper crash.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
