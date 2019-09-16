This is KBUU News - Day 311 - the Monday Headlines:
= One man dies … apparently but not confirmed… just after running the triathlon.
= the addition of a 56-mile bike races to the triathlon causes a Saturday day long traffic jam on PCH.
= Soho House and the continuing traffic jam on P C H … action delayed again at the planning commission.
= The farmers market plan to what replace its parking lot at the Civic Center faces a long set of hoops at city hall.
= And plans to build a seawall along free Zuma Beach … inch towards the Coastal Commission.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
----
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
And the Malibu Foundation ... underwriters of KBUU's solar power facility at the transmitter ... on the air continuously for 28 days now ... on clean solar power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.