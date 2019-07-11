https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-244-thurs-jul-11/
This is KBUU News - Day 244 the Thursday Headlines:
- = That statewide Amber Alert was heard by a Malibu area man … the suspect arrested just over the hill.
- = The Soho House traffic jam goes to the Planning Commission … again .. Monday.
- = Another small earthquake overnight in Malibu.
- = Firefighters who battled houses and trees on fire are tested with abnormal amounts of mercury in their blood.
- = And the number of traffic tickets being handed out in Malibu skyrockets.
Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
A statewide Amber Alert that landed in your cellphone and interrupted local radio broadcasts yesterday ended with a safe recovery just over the hill in Calabasas.
This all started yesterday morning in San Luis Obispo … when a woman who had been ruled to be an unfit mother seized her child at knife point from a social worker.
The CHP put out the amber alert … which was broadcast on radio stations and cell phones.
A man .. with Malibu connections but anonymous … spotted the car in a parking lot in Calabasas.
The two suspects were just getting into an Uber bar with the baby.
The witness alerted the driver … the two suspects bailed out with the baby… and sheriff’s deputies arrived just in time.
The mother … and her mother … were arrested.
The baby is just fine.
Another minor earthquake struck Malibu … this one overnight.
It was a magnitude 2.4 … at 1:48 a-m.
The epicenter … again just off the coast at about the big sand dune between Malibu and Point Mugu.
That’s the same approximate epicenter as the magnitude 3.6 that hit on June 12th.
This is where the east-west Malibu Coastal Fault zone goes offshore … and connects to the east-west Anacapa Fault.
The Malibu Canyon tunnel is again open.
A single vehicle crash blocked the tunnel in the middl eof the night.
The crash was reported at about 3-30.
A Nissan Sentra was reportedly blocking both lanes.
Took about 45 minutes to clear that one up..
The traffic knot that is the Soho House and Nobu restaurant goes back before the Malibu Planning Commission again next week. Once again … one of the businesses is asking to expand its use … apparently without solving the traffic backups that frequently snarl traffic on Pacific Coast Highway. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/nobu-asks-permission-to-jam-pch/
The number of tickets being written in Malibu is going up… way up. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/traffic-tickets-up-in-malibu/
A landmark study on smoke from burning wildlands and houses … shows that firefighters blood had abnormal levels of mercury and other dangerous elements.
The firefighters got heavy doses of smoke from burning trees … and burning houses … when northern Santa Rosa caught fire.
Penny Nelson reports from sister station KQED in San Francisco:
https://www.kqed.org/news/11760106/high-levels-of-harmful-chemicals-found-in-blood-of-firefighters-who-battled-2017-tubbs-fire-new-analysis-finds
The L A Times is breaking another story about apparent structural problems in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sheriff’s office.
The Times reports that the FBI is investigating a secret society of tattooed deputies in East Los Angeles. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/l-a-times-reports-fbi-probe-into-alleged-la-county-sheriffs-gangs/
L A Times article: https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-fbi-investigating-sheriff-20190711-story.html
We told you earlier this week that the Coastal commission was going to vote on those beachfront homeowners in Newport Beach …
The ones who had planted trees and grass on the beach in front of their houses.
And who had asked for permission to keep it there.
Voting yesterday in San Luis Obispo … and after taking hours of testimony … the beachfront homeowners were told to get their stuff out of the beach.
Not much of a surprise there.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Hot inland … cool on the beach )))) … highs (((( 71 )))) beaches … (((( 93 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( gusting up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 8:08 )))).
After that … ((( some marine layer but not much )))) tonight … low (((( 60 )))) beaches … (((( 57 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be hotter … 95 in the local mountains … above 100 in the valley.
At 8:55 … at Trancas it’s (((( 64 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 61 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 66 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 63 and foggy )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees in the water at Surfrider.
Mo says the waves today are (((( 2 to 3 )))) feet high … with a morning wind bump.
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( Low tide is at 11:37. ))))
