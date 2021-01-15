From FM 99.1 KBUU News ... these are the headlines for Friday Jan. 15:
= An edgy night in Malibu … strong winds and two fires … both out.
= A third dispatch for a possible fire in Tuna Canyon … where homeless persons again are camping.
= Once again … the Paradise Cove and Point Dume are blacked out … or warned of intentional blackouts.
= But 15 minutes after SCE turned out the lights … SCE turned the lights back on.
= A big fire near the Reagan Library … no threat to Malibu … but it tied up Ventura County firefighters.
= And the city will try again to deal with oversized RVs .. and that guy running his kayak rental business … on Pacific Coast Highway.
