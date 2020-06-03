Malibu-Lost Hills Commander Says National Guard Is One Phone Call Away, Amidst Calabasas Uproar

The acting commander at Malibu-Lost Hills affirms that public safety and officer safety are his number on and number two goals. He warns that the National Guard can easily be brought in if needed. And while he "respects" the right to protest, protecting that right does not make his list of top mission goals.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-lost-hills-commander-says-national-guard-is-one-phone-call-away/

