= Two words. California reopens.
= Greater L-A is doing better … much better … than any other metro area in the U S A.
= Another car over a cliff on Kanan Dume last night … another rescue.
= It was a Thousand Oaks man driving a Porsche above 100 miles an hour in a Kanan Dume suicide.
= Santa Monica police officers say they’ve learned lessons after the riots and looting.
= Caitlyn Jenner hedging on whether she’ll reveal her tax returns … paging Donald Trump.
