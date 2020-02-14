This is KBUU News - Day 462 - the Friday Headlines:
  • = Point Dume is slapped hard by the Coastal Commission.
  • = No parking signs are targeted …
  • = It looks like new beachfront homes are going to have to be 6 feet higher.
  • = The Edison Company admits it failed to meet its own internal safety goals.
  • = Malibu moves back into drought conditions.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.