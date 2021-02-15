= The 10 Megapods operated by the city of LA and the county of LA are out of first doses.
= But there is enough vaccine being held back ... for people needing their second doses.
= The Malibu Playhouse has lost its lease and the city says they have to move out.
= Thousands of cars need to be towed away every summer in Malibu... and there is no place to put them.
= The idea of putting in a dog park in eastern Malibu is getting a fresh look.
= And the guy smoking pot in the capital ... during the insurrection ... is from Ventura.
