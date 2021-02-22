Malibu's Only Local Daily News
= We are getting the first statistics on the number of people who have been vaccinated.
= Nearly 18 percent in Malibu ... just 6 percent in South L-A
= Malibu parents are asking .... why are schools open elsewhere but not here??
= SMMUSD custodians want hazard pay ... for working hard to get schools ready for kids.
= The city is waiving fees for fire victims ... but the question comes up ... whether to extend the deadlines.
= Oil wells are polluting the groundwater used on strawberries just up the coast ... as the oil companies block access to the USGS scientists trying to find out why,
