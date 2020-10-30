- = KBUU gets the first copy of the official CalFire report on the Woolsey Fire.
- = It started in two places … and there was only one fire truck immediately available.
- = Edison equipment was the culprit … says CalFire … but the defense contractor Boeing could not deal with two simultaneous ignitions.
- = And the winds were only 37 mile per hour when the Edison power line caught fire.
- = LA County unveils a 59 million dollar plan to patch up Malibu’s creaky water system.
- = Community outrage over the Santa Monica school superintendent … who is siding against Malibu in the school district divorce.
