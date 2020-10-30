    • = KBUU gets the first copy of the official CalFire report on the Woolsey Fire.
    • = It started in two places … and there was only one fire truck immediately available.
    • = Edison equipment was the culprit … says CalFire … but the defense contractor Boeing could not deal with two simultaneous ignitions.
    • = And the winds were only 37 mile per hour when the Edison power line caught fire.
    • = LA County unveils a 59 million dollar plan to patch up Malibu’s creaky water system.
  • = Community outrage over the Santa Monica school superintendent … who is siding against Malibu in the school district divorce.
——
The coffee is hot.
The news today is even more hot.
Hear it on the radio on FM 99.1 ... or stream it into your device by saying "Hey Alexa, play KBUU-LP."
Or, click below and stream it.
www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.