You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
