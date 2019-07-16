https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-249-tuesjuly16/
This is KBUU News - Day 249 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = Soho House gets another chance to fix PCH traffic jams.
- = But the top sheriff deputy whips out her traffic ticket book … 200 tickets in on weekend to get things moving.
- = That brushfire 25 miles northwest of Malibu was caused by gun enthusiasts.
- = A presidential candidate is coming to the Malibu area
- = And Richard Weintraub finally gets his luxury Malibu hotel … only it’s in Calabasas.
The city of Malibu may be unable to fix the Soho House - Nobu traffic jam … but the L A County sheriff’s department is whipping out its ticket books to get traffic moving. Last night … the city Planning Commission voted to again postpone substantive action on the restricting the overcrowding at the Soho House and Nobu parking lots. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/another-reprieve-on-pch-jam/
Sexual abuse of children sometimes happens at schools. And this week … the Santa Monica Malibu school board will consider a new set of guidelines for its employees … to give new rules on interactions with children … an effort to prevent sexual misconduct. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/hugs-may-be-firing-offense/
Malibu developer Richard Weintraub is finally getting his luxury “Malibu” Hotel … in Calabasas. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/luxury-malibu-hotel-in-calabasas/
That brushfire 25 miles northwest of Malibu is now 100 percent contained.
The South Fire … on South Mountain near Fillmore … burned 131 acres Sunday and Monday.
Crews remained on the mountain yesterday watching for hot spots.
The fire was caused by gunowners doing target practice in the bone dry mountains.
Firefighters told the Ventura County Star that it was not clear if anyone on the private property will be held financially liable for the blaze.
A presidential candidate is coming to the Malibu area … pacific palisades to be exact.
Jay Inslee is the only presidential candidate campaigning on the issue of global warming and climate change as his prime issue.
The Democratic Clubs of Malibu … Pacific palisades and Santa Monica are hsoting Inslee … who is the governor of Washington state.
Inslee will speak Monday, July 22, at 5 p.m. at the Palisades Women’s Club.
It may cost about 11 percent more … but all City of Malibu facilities have been switched over to 100% renewable electricity … muhch of it generated from solar power.
The Clean Power Alliance is offering the all green power at a rate that is about 10 percent less than that offered by Southern California Edison for its 100 percent green package.
CPA purchases clean power on the open market … and Southern California Edison (SCE) delivers it.
And CPA can get a better deal than Edison on green power.
Residential customers in Malibu have been switched over by a city council decision … to a 50 percent green package from the CPA.
That rate is exactly as much as the Edison rate … but Edison is delivering only 36 percent green power.
The rest comes from burning hydrocarbons.
The city says that some customers may have noticed a recent increase in their electric bills.
That is unrelated to the City joining the CPA.
KBUU normally does not cover the Khardashians.
We will make an exception here.
Reality television stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attended a rally last weekend in Simi Valley … marking the 60th anniversary of the nuclear meltdown at a nuclear reactor just 25 miles from malibu.
A reactor at the Santa Susana Field Lab … in the hills between Chatswoeth … Calabasas and Simi Valley in 1959 … it had partial nuclear meltdown.
Part of this site is drained by Malibu Creek.
And the mess has never been cleaned up.
The U S Energy Department … Boeing and the state all share responsibility for the disaster cleanup.
Last weekend … activists used the 60th anniversary of the nuclear near meltdown to push for a long-planned, much-delayed cleanup of the site.
The Rock the Cleanup gathering had about 200 people attended.
Including the Khardashians.
They tweeted that they live near the site … and are incredulous that it has not been cleaned up yet … 60 years after the nuclear near meltdown.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Works will continue shoulder clearing work on Malibu Cyn Tuesday through Friday, July 16-19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, between Piuma Rd and the Malibu city limit (near HRL). Flaggers will provide traffic control for alternating lane closures.
Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Patchy dense fog )))) … highs (((( 72 )))) beaches … (((( 96 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 8:06 )))).
After that … ((( more coastal crud )))) tonight … low (((( 61 )))) beaches … (((( 59 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( 10 degrees cooler in the mountains )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 63 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 58 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 76 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 65 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 2 to 3 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 10:51
Low 3:27 ))))
