= Remarkable.
= For 2 hours and 45 minutes last night ... Malibu and people who worked with her heaped praise on Reva Feldman.
= Not heard from ... anyone who opposed her ... much less Bruce Silverstein or Steve Uhring.
= A move is underway to name former mayor Jefferson Wagner as acting city manager ... Wagner a close political ally of Silverstein and Uhring.
= The new Malibu High School architecture will be unveiled today ... with the bus barn relocation a bit of a problem.
- Hot today ... 80 on the beaches ... 89 in the mountains.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1, and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Hey Alexa! Play KBUU!
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on middays from 9:30-2 on FM 99.1 HD2 and http://s7.viastreaming.net/6500/ .
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then to the KBUU Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.