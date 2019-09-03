  • = The worst maritime disaster in recent California history … 50 miles west of Malibu … but no local involved that we know of.
  • = One person killed … seven others needed rescue from heat and dehydration in the mountains yesterday.
  • = With Santa Anas on the horizon … the city gets ready for multi-day intentional blackouts.
  • = Seven power line fires last month.
  • = And Malibu may get drinking water from the ocean … the Surfrider Foundation hates that idea.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... 7 times every morning … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
