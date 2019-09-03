- = The worst maritime disaster in recent California history … 50 miles west of Malibu … but no local involved that we know of.
- = One person killed … seven others needed rescue from heat and dehydration in the mountains yesterday.
- = With Santa Anas on the horizon … the city gets ready for multi-day intentional blackouts.
- = Seven power line fires last month.
- = And Malibu may get drinking water from the ocean … the Surfrider Foundation hates that idea.
——
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... 7 times every morning … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- KBUU Newswire - Day 298 - Tues Sept 3 - No Malibu Connection To Conception Disaster - 1 Dead, 7 Hurt In Malibu Mountains - City Plans For Days-Long Power Outages - 7 SCE Fires In July
- Nautica Malibu Triathlon Coming to Malibu in Two Weeks
- This is KBUU News - Day 298 - the Tuesday Headlines
- Updated: Hiker Dies in Malibu Monday
- Blog: You're Not Going to Believe It
- Updated: Eight Confirmed Dead in Boat Fire off Santa Cruz Island
- Dog of Summer Prizes Awarded
- Photos: Saturday Night, Casa Escobar
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Sweetwater Fire 95 Percent Contained
- Suspect in Custody After Attempted Bank Robbery in Malibu Wednesday
- Updated: Hiker Dies in Malibu Monday
- Chili Cook-Off Planned for Labor Day Weekend
- Threat of Shooter in Topanga Causes Panic—What Can Malibu Do To Prepare?
- Updated: Eight Confirmed Dead in Boat Fire off Santa Cruz Island
- Reese Witherspoon Drops $6.2 Million on Malibu Home
- Rick Mullen Accuses City of Being an 'Agent for the MRCA'
- LASD Planning Increased Security at 2019 Malibu Chili Cook-Off
- KBUU Newswire - Day 292 - the Wednesday Headlines - City Doing MRCA's Dirty Work - Rental Scooters Banned In Bu - View Preservations Frozen - Malibu Farm Leaps From Bu Pier To Manhattan
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.