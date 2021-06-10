= Malibu vaccinations stall out … the city and Malibu High both schedule free clinics.
= The Venice homeless situation turns into political tit for tat … Villanueva targets his political enemies.
= People in Malibu asking … why are homeless team members paid for by this city … bring sent to the city of Los Angeles .. for political theater??
= Another Porsche … another over the side on Kanan Dume … another death.
= And 110 degree temperatures over the hill next week … a summer heat wave is on the way..
