= Malibu vaccinations stall out … the city and Malibu High both schedule free clinics.
= The Venice homeless situation turns into political tit for tat … Villanueva targets his political enemies.
= People in Malibu asking … why are homeless team members paid for by this city … bring sent to the city of Los Angeles .. for political theater??
= Another Porsche … another over the side on Kanan Dume … another death.
= And 110 degree temperatures over the hill next week … a summer heat wave is on the way..
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... more than a slogan ... a commitment.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. NOW!!! STREAMING at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.