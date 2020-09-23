= The widow of Kobe Bryant sues the sheriff over the Malibu Canyon crash photos.
= Is there a local COVID-19 uptick? It may or may not be verified today.
= A fire expert confirms the common worry … eastern Malibu is a tinderbox.
= And the L A County Fire Department assistant chjief says prescribed burns should be used.
= But local environmentalists oppose that … they say don’t burn the old growth chaparral.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News …
Every morning on F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Streaming on www.radiomalibu.net
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
