= Worries that the killer rabbit hepatitis discovered in Malibu may take out the weed eating bunnies.
= Huge political fireworks involving the sheriff.
= Sending a dozen squad cars and heavily armed deputies to take control of the homeless.
= Pulling a cowboy stunt … say some Venice residents … a political stunt.
= As crime goes up 95 percent … the sheriff sets up a special unit to process concealed weapons permits.
= Two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Malibu … but we’re at the lowest levels in a year.
= And Malibu High graduation is tomorrow … the principal is celebrating back to school.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.