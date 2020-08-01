Saturday midday update: 129 Covid Cases In Malibu + Santa Monica Mtns, Case Found In Malibu Youth Home
KBUU NEWSWIRE 9:15AM SAT JUL 31
Malibu case count up two, to 75.
Santa Monica Mountains area case count now up one, to 84.
One resident at a Malibu group residential mental health treatment home for youth has tested positive, according to that agency's report to the county. The treatment home is operated by Paradigm Malibu, which operates residential homes on Via Escondido, Meadows Court and two on Cliffside Drive.
