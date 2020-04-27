With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Monday Headlines:
= Thick fog reduces the pressure on Malibu beaches.
= But some residents complain that outsiders were on sand .. while locals were ordered off.
= Public health officials say … the danger is not the beach … it’s in the parking lots.
= Malibu’s city budget is taking a virus hit of … just 30 thousand dollars.
= The city is being urged by a hotel developer … let me give you money.
——
Dense fog advisory again this morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less.
It’s been 39 days since the lockdown began.
And 535 days since the Woolsey Fire.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net

