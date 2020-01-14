- = Malibu moves to voting by district … but the voters will have to approve.
- = The attorney demanding the change all but sneers at his neighbors … who oppose his vision for our city
- = Palm trees will be banned in Malibu … part of a plan to reduce fire dangers.
- = A pedestrian critically injured in a crash in a crosswalk in central Malibu.
- = Below freezing temperatures forecast for inland Malibu tonight. Rain Thursday.
——
Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
By a 4 to 1 vote … the city council last night yielded to an almost certain loss in the courts …. and caved in to a costly lawsuit threatened by a pair of lawyers.
But even a public vote on ending citywide elections may trigger a lawsuit from attorneys with a financial stake in the matter.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/attorney-tells-malibu-follow-the-law-and-deny-voters-voice-on-all-5-council-seats/
——
Malibu’s city council last night approved a plan to regulate fire-danger landscaping.
And palm trees are the major target.
Planting new palm trees will be banned under the proposed ordinance.
Trees that are susceptible to fire would be banned within 50 feet of a house.
Fire-prone fences … made of wood … would have to be replaced with fences that don’t burn …. within five feet of the nearest point of a house.
The proposed ordinance will go back for some tinkering … and then come back to the council later this winter.
——
——
Three car crashes yesterday on Pacific Coast Highway.
A spectacular car flip in western Malibu.
No injuries there.
Yesterday morning … we told you about a car vs school bus.
That happened when a SMMUSD bus made a left turn from PCH eastbound onto John Tyler Drive.
A Toyota Scion was being driven westbound .. apparently at very high sped … the driver did not see the big yellow bus in time.
The Toyota smacked broadside into the bus … after a long sideways skid.
And last night … a pedestrian wASstruck crosswalk near Billionaires Beach,
The make was in the crosswalk.
Traffic investigators are still on the case.
No one was cited.
Driver of other vehicle was cooperative.
Traffic detectives still investigating .
The pedestrian is in critical condition but with stable life signs.
Not clear … but it appears that this collision was in a crosswalk under a blinky yellow light.
And not one of those new pedestrian signals just installed by Caltrans.
——
The native oak trees in the Santa Monica Mountains may be able to withstand fire … but they are being killed by an invasive beetle.
The Goldspotted Oak Borer is an invasive beetle that is killing native oaks in several areas of Southern California.
The Orange County Register reports that coast live oak, canyon live oak, and California black oak trees are dying from the pest.
The Goldspotted Oak Borer was first identified in San Diego County in 2004 … but it is spreading and now trees are dying.
The beetle is native to southeastern Arizona where it is not destructive to otherwise healthy native oaks.
This may be due to natural enemies and/or resistant oak species that have co-evolved with them.
Tree experts say prevention is important … because there are no known control methods once trees become infested with GSOB.
Keeping infected firewood onsite is the most effective way to stop its spread.
And Wood should never be moved offsite since this is the major method by which the borer is spread.
——
Little kids can learn baseball or softball … without ever striking out … in the city leagues that are forming.
The City of Malibu’s Coed Coach Pitch Baseball … and Girls Coach Pitch Softball programs … are coming up this spring .
This is fun.
Girls boys and girls ages 4 to 7 to learn the game of baseball or softball in a fun, supportive, recreational environment.
Each time the kids comes up at bat … they get five easy pitches from their own coach.
If they whiff five times … they get to hit the ball off a tee.
No player ever strikes out!
Practices are held once a week on Thursdays or Fridays at Malibu schools.
The games are scheduled on Saturdays at Malibu Bluffs Park during March, Apriland MAy.
There are no games scheduled over spring break.
The league registration fee is $150 per player … and it includes a jersey, picture package, and end-of-program award.
The first deadline is February th.
Registrations received after February 7 are $175 per player and will be accepted only if space is available.
For more information contact Recreation Coordinator Rachel Cummings at 310-456-2489, ext. 358 or visit MalibuCity.org/YouthSports. Parents may register online at MalibuCity.org/Register, in-person at Malibu Bluffs Park, or in-person at Malibu City Hall.
——
Rain will spread into malibu Thursday afternoon … then
exit LA county Thursday night.
Probably about an inch here in the Santa Moncia Mountains.
Rainfall rates of one quarter to one half inch per hours still look likely.
Snow levels
will drop to 3500-4500 feet on Thursday, so some decent snowfall
can be anticipated in the mountains (4-8 inches above 5500 feet
and 1-4 inches between 3500 and 5500 feet).
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny and cold today )))) … highs (((( 61 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … not much of a factor this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 5:07 )))).
After that … ((( clear and cold )))) tonight … low (((( 46 )))) beaches … (((( 37 )))) mountains and canyons … but down below freezing in Malibu Canyon.
Tomorrow should be (((( cold ))))…. with a 90 percent chance of rain Thursday afternoon.
60 percent chance for rain Thursday night.
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 60 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( 1 to 2 )))) feet high ….
((((( High tide is at 11:26 this morning.
Low tide tonight at 6:32 .))))
——
——
