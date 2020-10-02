= Malibu’s mayor will try try again to get a coronavirus mask ordinance through the city council.

= Deadly mosquitos spotted all over Ventura County … but Malibu is banning pesticide soon
= Reva Feldman’s job review is in 10 days.
= Two nights of Halloween drive in movies at the Civic Center are approved.
= Waves up are to 6 feet but the shape … well … totally tubular.
