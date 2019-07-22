- = Sheriff Alex Villanueva hires his son as a deputy … despite a sketchy background.
- = Tree trimming crews to start work in Malibu Park this week.
- = The city’s emergency phone test worked much better this time.
- = But city hall wants to see if there is a better system out there.
- = It wasn’t even a dirt bike … just a motorized bicycle … that triggered a brushfire just up the coast.
- = And a city that can’t build a skatepark or ball field finds a way to put a sculpture in at Legacy Park.
KBUU News Early Headlines Monday July 22 - Sheriff Hires His Son and Nephew - SCE Tree Trims in Malibu Park Next - City May Change Warning Systems
Cement is poured, the frame is up, and the solar panels go up today - if we can find a missing piece of metal about as big as a cat toy. Hmmm. This is KBUU News - Day 255 - the Monday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News i… from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Community Calendar
