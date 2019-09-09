= A massive spurt of construction at the Civic Center … if landowners can connect to the new sewer plant.
= Should Malibu declare a local emergency due to global warming???
= KBUU wants to put a booster at Bluffs park…. vote tonight.
= Measles vaccinations … Malibu’s state senator strongly support the new law.
= And the Santa Monica Pier is 110 years old today.
= But it has a dirty little secret in its past.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
