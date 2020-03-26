- = 65 dead from Coronavirus in California.
- = People are sick from the disease in Malibu … but not yet counted by LA County.
- = Not all kids in Malibu have computer access to classes … the district aims to fix that.
- = The County Board of Supervisors aims to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of emergency operations.
- = And those 300 Army tanks on trains moving thru LA? Heading back to the storage depot.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting. https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-malibus-only-local-daily-news-the-complete-newscast-for-thursday/
——
The spread of the new coronavirus continues its exponential growth. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/zero-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-city-of-malibu-but-some-report-its-symptoms/
——
Students in Malibu … like those across California … are adjusting to school at home. And in order to do that … kids need two things: A computer, and internet access. Not all have that: https://www.radiomalibu.net/a-few-kids-in-malibu-need-internet-more-need-computers-smmusd-scrambles-to-supply-both/
——
Thousands of N-95 masks have been taken out of City of Malibu storage lockers and donated to local hospitals. City council member Mikke Pierson says it is justified by the immediate threat of the pandemic: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-explains-decision-to-take-masks-our-of-storage-to-meet-immediate-health-danger/
——
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is taking steps to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva as the head of the county’s emergency operations center during the coronavirus outbreak.
He calls the move a “pure power grab at the worst time possible.”
Details: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-03-25/supervisors-remove-sheriff-villanueva-coronavirus
——
Both the United States Navy and the Ventura County sheriff are swatting down rumors about a column of Army tanks that moved thru Southern California this week … very close to Malibu. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/hundreds-of-tanks-move-ashore-at-port-hueneme-but-head-into-desert-for-storage/
——
Santa Monica officials say they are seeing fewer people living on the streets in downtown and on the beach …
But the city is taking steps to improve sanitation nonetheless.
Portable hand-washing stations are cropping up in strategic locations.
Public restrooms are staying open longer as Santa Monica tries to help curb the spread of Coronavirus among its homeless population.
City officials yesterday told the Santa Monica Lookout newspaper that city's homeless outreach teams are offering hygiene and sanitation kits as supplies become available.
Malibu shares some resources with the Santa Monica outreach teams …. part of both cities’ regional approach to homeless.
Santa Monica officials tell the Lookout newspaper that their efforts to reach the nearly 1,000 individuals living on Santa Monica's streets comes as the city's homeless population seems to have become less visible.
"There seem to be fewer individuals in places traditionally identified as 'hot spots,' including the beach and Downtown area . on eofficial told the Lookout.
Last week, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) extended operations at its Winter Shelter Program through at least April 30.
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon and partly sunny )))) … highs (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 30 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:11 )))).
After that … ((( COLD … and partly cloudy but less chance for rain )))) tonight … low (((( 43 )))) beaches … (((( 31 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( sunny but cold )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2020, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.