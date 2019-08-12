- = A bombshell in the LA Times: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti sought special protection for a house in the Woolsey Fire.
- = Garcetti’s extensive interference distracted the fire chief in the early hours of the fire … as it raced towards Malibu.
- = A felony stop at Trancas ties up the line at Starbucks.
- = The local school superintendent job performance review is this week.
- = And Matthew Weaver … still missing in the local mountains after one year.
8:55 UPDATE Traffic is very heavy on PCH at the lagoon and east. Possible construction delays for the new traffic signals. And school starts soon - and that means traffic jams mornings on the coast road.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
