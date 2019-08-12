ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/woolsey-raked-over-the-coals/
8:55 UPDATE Traffic is very heavy on PCH at the lagoon and east. Possible construction delays for the new traffic signals. And school starts soon - and that means traffic jams mornings on the coast road.
  • = A bombshell in the LA Times: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti sought special protection for a house in the Woolsey Fire.
  • = Garcetti’s extensive interference distracted the fire chief in the early hours of the fire … as it raced towards Malibu.
  • = A felony stop at Trancas ties up the line at Starbucks.
  • = The local school superintendent job performance review is this week.
  • = And Matthew Weaver … still missing in the local mountains after one year.
