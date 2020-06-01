From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the 5:30 AM Monday headlines.
= All quiet all night in Malibu … and Santa Monica went under control at about midnight.
= But Downtown Santa Monica is going back under curfew at 1 o’clock this afternoon.
= The economic aftershocks of Sunday’s looting will reverberate for years … and the bite may draw blood at the Santa Monica-Malibu School District.
= The sheriff confused city officials everywhere in L A County … by ordering a sudden curfew yesterday.
= Extra deputies stationed at Malibu-Lost Hills … but nothing happened out here.
= Between 50 and 100 people demonstrated against police brutality and white racism in downtown Malibu Sunday.
