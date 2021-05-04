KBUU FM 99.1 Malibu Headlines for Tuesday May 4th

= Good news / bad news on the coronavirus front in Malibu.
= Trancas Country market is paparazzi heaven ... now that Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor.
= Opponents tried but could not block Verizon from getting permits for new call antennas at the Malibu Pier.
= Santa Monica's downtown is back to pre-pandemic crowds.
= Beach parking lots in Santa Monica are all full by 11 am weekends.
= Malibu High makes the top 1000 school lists in the United States ... we're number 999.
 
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1, and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Hey Alexa! Play KBUU!
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on middays from 9:30-2 on FM 99.1 HD2 and streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500 .
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then to the KBUU Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.