KBUU FM 99.1 Malibu Headlines for Tuesday May 4th - Pap Alert At Trancas
= Good news / bad news on the coronavirus front in Malibu.
= Trancas Country market is paparazzi heaven ... now that Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor.
= Opponents tried but could not block Verizon from getting permits for new call antennas at the Malibu Pier.
= Santa Monica's downtown is back to pre-pandemic crowds.
= Beach parking lots in Santa Monica are all full by 11 am weekends.
= Malibu High makes the top 1000 school lists in the United States ... we're number 999.
