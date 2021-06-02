= Vaccinations are coming to Malibu High School … open to students and the general public.
= A sudden and secret city council meeting tomorrow… the city manager on the agenda.
= Caltrans plans to rearrange the stripes and signals at the crashiest corner in Malibu.
= A drunk driver on a scooter smacks into and kills a 91 year old man on a Venice sidewalk.
= And Dick Van Dyke tells CBS News … Walter Cronkite used to be his sidekick.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm ... streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Seal Saviors
- Budget Concerns Continue at Malibu City Council
- KBUU Malibu News Wednesday June 2
- Free Online ‘Milkweed & Monarchs’ Webinar Scheduled for Saturday
- LA County Data Update Appears To Show Jump in Local Virus Cases, but No Cause for Alarm
- Peace Reigns in Malibu During Cloudy Holiday Weekend
- Blog: Condom Sales Soar
- Malibu Seen: The Sound of Music Is Finally On
Most Popular
Articles
- MRCA Removes Fence at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ After Residents Replace It Without Permit
- New ADU Rules Coming to Malibu, Eventually
- LA County Data Update Appears To Show Jump in Local Virus Cases, but No Cause for Alarm
- Photos: Small Performers, Big Talent
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report May 8–18
- Welcome to Malibu
- An Aurora Returns
- Jonah Hill Buys $9 Million Malibu Colony Beach House
- Malibu’s Beauty on Display
- Shooting Victim Identified
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.