= Vaccinations are coming to Malibu High School … open to students and the general public.
= A sudden and secret city council meeting tomorrow… the city manager on the agenda.
= Caltrans plans to rearrange the stripes and signals at the crashiest corner in Malibu.
= A drunk driver on a scooter smacks into and kills a 91 year old man on a Venice sidewalk.
= And Dick Van Dyke tells CBS News … Walter Cronkite used to be his sidekick.
 
