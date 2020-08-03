From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines:
  • = 164 cases of COVID now in Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains.
  • = Two recent Oaks Christian High School grads killed in a fiery crash.
  • = Weekend madness on the beach … car clubs … crashes … fireworks.
  • = At least 20 sirens will be necessary …if we want to wake up during Santa Ana disasters.
  • = Malibu’s state senator has an emergency bill to ban the importation of an stuffed elephant head trophy by a California hunter.
  • = Heavy fog saw at least three related power outages in western Malibu Sunday.
  • = But let’s be positive … the SCE power hasn’t gone out yet today.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
www.radiomalibu.net

