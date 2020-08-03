From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines:

- = 164 cases of COVID now in Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains.
- = Two recent Oaks Christian High School grads killed in a fiery crash.
- = Weekend madness on the beach … car clubs … crashes … fireworks.
- = At least 20 sirens will be necessary …if we want to wake up during Santa Ana disasters.
- = Malibu’s state senator has an emergency bill to ban the importation of an stuffed elephant head trophy by a California hunter.
- = Heavy fog saw at least three related power outages in western Malibu Sunday.
- = But let’s be positive … the SCE power hasn’t gone out yet today.
-
-
