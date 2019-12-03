This is KBUU News - Day 389 - the Tuesday Headlines
- = B and Bs … overnight rentals … the big decision is at city hall tonight.
- = The Planning Commission approves plans for a wider Civic Center Way.
- = Southern California Edison wants to make higher profits … because its job is much more difficult with all these fires.
- = Malibu may be getting a daily bath in heavy mercury pollution … blowing off the ocean … coming from coal fired power plants.
- = The Point Dume gas station is closed today ... it's getting a new name too.
- = and a big storm will hit Malibu late tonight …. up to an inch and a half of rain tomorrow.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
