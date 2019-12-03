This is KBUU News - Day 389 - the Tuesday Headlines

Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.