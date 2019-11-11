https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day367-mon-nov-11/
This is KBUU News - Day 367 - the Monday Headlines:
- = An arsonist tried to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire.
- = He was arrested Friday trying to light Woolsey Canyon on fire.
- = A 17 year old girl working as a babysitter …. killed on Pacific Coast Highway.
- = Malibu residents were treated with disrespect, threatened or made to feel like captives during the woolsey Fire.
- = We all already knew that … now an independent analysis of the county says the same thing.
- = The city is rushing to enact an emergency ban on evicting renters … ahead of rent control taking effect at New Year’s day.
- = And as if anyone could forget … Malibu remembers the Woolsey Fire after one year.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.…
——
An arsonist lit a brush fire in Woolsey Canton on Friday morning … one year after power lines at the same place went down and sparked a fire that burned all the way to the ocean. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/arsonist-arrested-in-woolsey-cyn/
——
An emergency ban on evicting renters in the City of Malibu goes before the city council tomorrow night. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/council-will-consider-eviction-ban/
——
A massive analysis of the city and county response to the Woolsey Fire landed in Malibu on Friday afternoon. The analysis was done by the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation .. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/public-can-handle-bad-news/
——
Caltrans says no … it will not provide temporary stop signs at blacked out traffic signals …
And no … it will flatly turn down the city’s requests to allow the city to put out its own place temporary stop signs on P C H. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/public-can-handle-bad-news/
——
——
Flowers and a handmade sign have been tacked up on the Malibu City Limits sign at the eastern end of Malibu.
That’s where a 17-year-old girl named Dulce Romero was killed Friday morning.
The LA County coroner identified the child as as Dulce Romero … a residnet of Los Angeles.
Her friends say Dulce was a senior in high school … but was at age 17 alrady working to support her family.
She was working as a babysitter … while still a senior in high school.
Her small red car was bent in half when it collided … nearly broadside … with an S U V last Friday morning.
No details have been released by the L A County sheriff’s office on what led up to the fatal crash … on Pacific Coast Highway at the eastern end of Malibu.
Dulce … the Spanish word for candy.
She was the third person killed in traffic crashes inside Malibu this year.
The 17 year old was described as a a beloved daughter, student and friend who's smile lit up the room the second she stepped foot inside it.
She was a young lady who spent her summers working as a house keeper and later as a dearly loved babysitter.
We don’t have much more details on where she lived .. what school she went to … or where she worked.
He friends have set up a fund for the funeral costs.
We have a link to it posted at the KBUU Newswire.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/1t2jt73jg0
——
Also on the city council agenda for Tuesday night … a request to various federal and state parks agencies to close the Santa Monica Mountains parks during red Flag wind events.
City councilman Mikke Pierson is asking his colleagues to write a letter to the National Park Service, California State parks, and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority … the M R C A.
It makes the somewhat reasonable request that parks, trailheads and surrounding open space areas in Malibu be closed during to public entry during red flag conditions.
We’ll let you know what the M R C A says.
——
——
