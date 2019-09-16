69-Year-Old Accountant From Irvine Dies In Apparent Post-Triathlon Incident
- By KBUU Radio
-
- 0
Stephen Zamucen was named by the Los Angeles County Coroner Monday morning.
He was found motionless inside a parked BMW at the Zuma Beach Plaza shopping center Saturday afternoon. There was a road bicycle inside the car.
No cause of death has been established, pending a coroner's examination, an investigator told KBUU Monday. Witness reports that he had participated in the triathlon could not be confirmed.
His name did not appear on the roster of Malibu Triathlon entrants, but Internet records indicate he was a frequent finisher in triathlons in other cities.
Sheriff's deputies and firefighters converged at the shopping center, at Pacific Coast Highway at Busch Drive, Saturday afternoon.
The man's car had been idling in the parking lot for more than an hour, witnesses said, before anyone called 911.
Zamucen's web page indicates he owned an Irvine accounting firm that specialized in forensic accounting, economic damages, business valuation, fraud investigation and mergers and acquisitions consulting.
Zamucen studied at UC Santa Barbara and Santa Clara University, and taught at Long BeachState University's Extension Program, and numerous State Bar and CPA programs throughout the past 20 years.
Community Calendar
