City Approves Rebuilding Fee Waivers For Next Year, OKs Loophole For Bigger Houses

KBUU RADIO THU FEB 25
Fire victims will get their fees waived for another year .,. by the City of Malibu. And the city council last night decided not to close a loophole ... that allows fire victims to get their fees waived for a rebuild ... and then come in to apply for a bigger house.
 
https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-approves-rebuilding-fee-waivers-for-next-year-oks-loophole-for-bigger-houses/

 

