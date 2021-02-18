= SMMUSD's e-mail system has crashed.
= Where did that Santa Ana come from?
= Overnight wind gusts not in the forecast - gusts top 50.
= More good news on the Covid count for Malibu.
= Malibu residents might dial back their thermostats ... to conserve power for Texas.
= Computer centers in Texas are running out of power ... affecting Californians ...
= As some vaccine shipments to California are by bad weather delayed.
= Some anti 5-G activists want to ban cellular antennas within 15 hundred feet of houses ... just about all of Malibu.
