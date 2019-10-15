This is KBUU News - Day 340 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = Malibu businesses need to attract more tourist dollars … but does Malibu need more tourists?
- = That may be the issue as the Malibu Chamber of Commerce asks city hall for some help.
- = Mountain lions being poisoned … a flash point … as the city attorney is accused of delay.
- = Verizon puts a big truck at City Hall … to keep communications up via satellite.
- = And why is Edison blacking out neighborhood lines … when its regional system is the one starting fires???
Malibu's Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
So here’s the bottom line … two people were killed and 100 thousand people evacuated last week from the San Fernando Valley brushfire - which (A) broke out 30 miles from the nearest “public safety power shutoff” zone - and (B) broke out in winds that were less than two thirds as strong as the minimum safety design load. Southern California Edison has now apparently sparked three fires that have killed more than 50 people within 75 miles of Malibu … in two years. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-killed-power-distant-from-fire/
A major cell phone company has placed a gigantic truck trailer at Malibu City Hall … an emergency truck to re-establish communications to the outside world when the power goes out. But they kept the keys. Details: ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/verizon-puts-giant-uplink-truck/
Malibu’s Chamber of Commerce is pushing hard for a city boost for tourism. Not more tourists. Better tourists. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/chamber-proposes-biz-district/
Anger over mountain lions getting poisoned spilled over into the Malibu City Council chambers last night.
Activists attacked the city attorney .. Christi Hogin … for what they said were delays in formulating an ordinance against the sale or use of rat poison within the city.
There was some shouting and some emotional theatrics.
The city council has voted three times … to ban the use of anticoagulant rat poison within city limits.
And Hogin was singled out for by activists … supposedly delaying Malibu’s action.
But she said she is on the same side … and that she’s disappointed that people who are on the same side of the issue are attacking each other.
The matter has been scheduled for a formal discussion … at a later date.
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
Their support for the KBUU solar panels and battery has kept us on the air continuously since August 18th …days.
The time is ((( ))).
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny today … not too windy )))) … highs (((( 74 )))) beaches … (((( 89 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6;21 )))).
After that … ((( mostly clear )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 52 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Mild Santa Anas are possible on Sunday … and Monday we may see some high winds.
Sweeping down the coast right now …
At Leo Carrillo Beach it’s (((( )))) degrees.
KBUU Trancas … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees in the water at Surfrider.
Mo say the waves today are (((( not very big and not very often )))) …. occasional 1 to 3..
But they have some nice shape.
Mo is excited.
((((( High tide is at 10:22
Low tide at 5:01. ))))
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
