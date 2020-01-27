This is KBUU News - Day 444 - the Monday Headlines:
- = The world reels … after that Malibu Canyon chopper crash takes Kobe Bryant.
- = Las Virgenes Road is still closed between Malibu Canyon and the 101.
- = Civic Center Way is open … as the city deals with this weekend’s big pipe collapse.
- = A big crash last night on Kanan Dume Road at the tunnels.
- = Santa Ana type winds may hit the local mountains later this week.
Details on the KBUU News this morning.
AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
Coming soon! KBUU News On Demand, 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.