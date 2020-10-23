From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Friday Headlines
- = Voting by district in Malibu is not dead … the state Supreme Court wants the case.
- = It's election time. Two polling places open tomorrow in Malibu.
- = Teachers may lose their veto power over school reopenings in Los Angeles.
- = Santa Monica’s police chief comes up with an explanation of sorts about the looting last May … “we didn’t see it coming.”
- = No more MTA buses on Point Dume anymore …
- = And the 534 bus line goes bye bye ... Metro is changing the number.
