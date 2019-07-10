https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-243-wed-jul-10/
This is KBUU News - Day 243 - the Wednesday headlines:
- = Three city council members fall on their swords.
- = Apologies all around for the TDSF anti-mansionization ordinance.
- = The county’s inspector general says the sheriff has not exactly been truthful … in rehiring his crony.
- = Poison free Malibu wins a round at the state Senate in Sacramento.
- = The only beach that you can drive on may get do not enter signs.
- = And big waves possible today … the National Weather Service says.
This is Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … the (((( Wednesday ))) edition of the news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——…
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
Long period south swells will continue to produce surf of 3 to 6 feet, highest on exposed south facing beaches.
The surf will begin to diminish in the late afternoon.
——-
One day after an anti-mansionization effort went down in flames at Malibu City Hall … the question remains … what happened to the slow growth movement that started this in the first place??
Three members of the Malibu city council fell on their swords Monday night … Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/drastic-miscalculation-on-tdsf/
——
The L A County Sheriff’s inspector general is accusing elected sheriff Alex Villanueva of dishonesty … and of deliberately ignoring evidence that his key campaign aide sexually harassed his former girlfriend. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sheriff-rehired-crony-says-probe/
A damning report was issued yesterday … and obtained by The Los Angeles Times … which broke the story this morning: https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-deputy-mandoyan-inspector-general
Link to the official inspector general's report:
https://oig.lacounty.gov/Portals/OIG/Reports/TruthandReconciliation.pdf?ver=2019-07-09-085916-457
——
California may soon ban the type of rat poison that is killing cougars in Malibu. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibus-rat-poison-bill-advances/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
——
The last beach in California where people can drive in the sand is about to be closed to traffic.
The California Coastal Commission this week will consider a plan to begin phasing out off-highway vehicle use at Oceano.
That’s a state park about 120 miles up the coast from Malibu.
It's an extremely busy state park … a set of coastal dunes we're dune buggies … motorcycles and RVs have free reign.
For now.
People who live near the sand dunes say the RVs, quads, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and dune buggies kick up so much dust itno the air as to make it unhealthy.
Nearby towns put up with noise, danger and pollution.
A murder happened in the sand dunes this spring.
But the R V crowd is fighting back.
They want to preserve the oceanfront state vehicular recreation area.
The California coastal commission will meet this week in San Luis Obispo to consider the Oceano sand dunes …. that comes up Thusday.
No Malibu issues are on the agenda this month … until Friday.
That's when a daylong session Will be held on the statewide issues of Ocean level rise … and of the issue of overnight vacation rentals.
Malibu is not alone in trying to balance the need to preserve residential neighborhoods … and provide sufficient overnight accommodations for people who have a state enshrined right to visit the beach.
——
The City is is offering a free course on Disaster Preparedness for Seniors … two sessions … later this summer.
There are special issues during wildfires, earthquakes or other disasters to address for older adults and people with disabilities and mobility issues.
Will they be able to safely and quickly evacuate during a disaster if they rely on a wheelchair, oxygen or other medical devices, or do not drive?
There are two class times being offered later this summer.
Participants aged 55 or older who complete the class will receive a free emergency preparedness kit.
More information is available at the city’s web site.
And we have a link at the KBUU Newswire.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Clouds burning off midday )))) … highs (((( 71 )))) beaches … (((( 89 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 8:08 )))).
After that … ((( more late night coastal clouds and mountain fog )))) tonight … low (((( 60 )))) beaches … (((( 56 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
A chance of monsoon moisture later this week.
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 63 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 60 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 63 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 63 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves today are (((( 3 to 4 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at 10:40
High tide is 5 and a half feet at 5:33 this afternoon. ))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.